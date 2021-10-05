Rovers League: Rossington Main Reserves maintain their perfect record

Football

Joshua Skill (2), Adam Rowland, Daniel Green, Will McGhie and Scott Henderson were on target for Main who have played fewer games than the leading sides.

Blake Cairns Foundation remain at the top courtesy of a 2-1 win over St Joseph’s Worksop. Nick Howcroft and Daz Bird netted for the leaders with Mason Gee replying for St Josephs.

Fourth-placed Yorkshire Main were 3-1 winners over Armthorpe Welfare Development despite Andrew Sides being sent off early in the second half. Rhys Plater bagged a hat trick for Main, while Jordan Wilson was on target for Armthorpe.

Denaby United were 4-1 winners at Bawtry Town thanks to goals from Ashley Cantrill (2) and Aaron Harrison (2). Callum Aspinall netted for Bawtry.

Jay Jackson scored a hat trick for FC Doncaster B in a 4-1 victory over Tickhill Juniors. Shane Carver also found the net for FC, while Ben Mason scored for Tickhill.

Division One leaders Bentley Village continued their strong start to the season with a 7-0 win over FC Doncaster A.

Ryan Walker bagged a hat trick and Connor Dunne, Joe Cairns, Wallace Brown and Darren Smith were also on target.

Newly-relegated ISG Doncaster’s hopes of a swift return to the Premier Division suffered a knock as they lost 4-1 at home to Adwick Park Foresters. Rhys Buckham (2), Aiden Tickhill and Cory Higgins netted for the Foresters, while Patryk Welna scored ISG’s consolation.

Epworth Colts Development and Armthorpe Rovers shared four goals in a 2-2 draw. Michael Broom and Tom Shakespeare netted for Epworth and Oliver Hemstock and Joel Sparrow were on target for Armthorpe.

Askern Miners Reserves were 3-2 winners at Bessacarr FC Development courtesy of goals from Ben Naines (2) and Steve Mulligan. Ryan Whiteside and Zak Timms responded for Bessacarr.

Hemsworth Town earned their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory at Yorkshire Main Reserves. Ricky Gaskell (2), Marc Hannan and Simba Taruvinga scored for Town, while Brad Marley, Ben Cummings and Sam Bell netted for Main.

Airmyn FC beat Upton United 7-1 thanks to a hat trick from Josh Lamming and braces for Ieuan Clement and Aiden Butler.