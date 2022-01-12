Rovers League: Rossington Main go top with win over Yorkshire Main

Football

They returned to the top of the Premier Division table with a 12th straight win at the weekend.

Goals from Jordan Hatton and Joshua Skill sealed a 2-0 victory against Yorkshire Main.

Blake Cairns Foundation started the year with a 7-2 win at Tickhill Juniors to move into second spot.

Darren Bird helped himself to four goals with Ryan Evans (2) and Carl Reade also on target for the Foundation. Tickhill’s reply came via Hayden Kent and an own goal.

Previous leaders Epworth Town Colts dropped to third after their 2-2 draw with Armthorpe Welfare Development.

Aaron Moody bagged a brace for the Colts, while Connor Clayton and Ardian Gashi replied for Welfare.

Askern Miners Reserves and Bentley Village both won to close the gap on Division One leaders Adwick Park Foresters who were in County Cup action.

Askern beat Airmyn FC 4-1 with goals from Tom Costello, Ben Baines, Alex Steel and Josh Illman.

Bentley edged to a 3-2 win over Old Club FC thanks to a brace from Aiden Davies and an Alex Thomas goal, while Kieran Webb and Callum Sharp responded for Old Club.

Bentley, in third, are a point behind Askern but have played four games fewer.

A Nathan Billings goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for AFC Bentley Development at FC Doncaster B.

Bessacarr Development beat Yorkshire Main Reserves 3-0 thanks to goals from Lewis Agar (2) and Ben Haywood.

After a torrid time in their debut season last year, Armthorpe Rovers are having a much more enjoyable campaign.

They sit seventh in the table after a 4-0 victory over Kinsley Boys Reserves.

Oliver Hemstock (2), Andy Phillips and Jay Davey were on target for Rovers.

Epworth Colts Development beat Hemsworth Town 8-3 courtesy of two goals apiece for Callum Cooke and Michael Northfield and further strikes from Josh Hicks, Aaron Astle, Chris Worboys and Adam Shackleton.

*Division One leaders Adwick Park Foresters were the winners of an all-Doncaster quarter-final in the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA County Junior Cup.