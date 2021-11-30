Rovers League: Rossington Main beat leaders to maintain perfect record

Football

Main won 4-3 thanks to goals from Brandon Steel (2), Will McGhie and Jordan Whittle – and have now recorded nine straight wins in the Premier Division.

They remain five points behind the Foundation in third place but have played five games fewer.

Darren Bird, Ryan Evans and Nick Howcroft replied for BCF who have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Second-placed Epworth Town Colts closed the gap on the leaders to four points with a convincing 6-2 success over Hatfield Main.

Yorkshire Main beat Bawtry Town 3-0 courtesy of goals from Karl Reed, James Bytheway and Jermaine Green.

Denaby United won 4-2 at Tickhill Juniors thanks to a brace for Ryan Dean and further goals from Aaron Harrison and Luke Smith. Liam Cross and Blaine Humphrey were on target for Tickhill.

There were also victories for Maltby Juniors, who beat Armthorpe Welfare Development 2-1, and St Josephs Worksop, who were 3-2 winners at bottom side FC Doncaster B.

Division One leaders Bentley Village gave their title challenge a real boost with a comprehensive 5-1 success over third-placed ISG Doncaster.

Ryan Walker (2), Joe Cairns, Alex Thomas and Wallace Brown netted for Village, while Daniel Goluch grabbed ISG’s consolation.

Adwick Park Foresters are second on goal difference after a 6-0 victory against Upton United. Jack Roberts and Rhys Buckham both scored twice, with Ben France and Zak Boiston also on the scoresheet.

Joe Whitely bagged a hat trick as Old Club FC ran out 6-1 winners against Yorkshire Main Reserves. Andrew Knightson, Callum Hutchinson and Kian Webb also netted for FC.