Rovers League: Leaders held by Yorkshire Main while Rossington keep on winning

Football

Chay Senior opened the scoring for Main who were left to rue a missed penalty after Ryan Evans came up with an equaliser for the Foundation.

Rossington Main Reserves made it five wins from five with a 4-1 home success over Epworth Town Colts. Josh Yeoman scored all four for the hosts.

Maltby Juniors got their first points of the season with a 3-1 win at Armthorpe Welfare Development. Ryan Smyth (2) and Danny Reilly were on target for Maltby, while Connor Clayton replied for Armthorpe.

Tickhill Juniors beat FC Doncaster B 4-3 thanks to goals from Dave Sidebottom (2), Oliver Lowder and Blaine Humphrey. Lewis Vicarage, Franklyn Evans and Dillon Henry responded for FC.

Askern Miners Reserves moved up to second in Division One after their 3-2 win at Armthorpe Rovers.

Goals from Marcus Goodwin, Ben Baines and Elliot Mountfield earned Askern the points, while Lewis Jackson and Oliver Hemstock netted for Armthorpe.

Yorkshire Main Reserves climbed off the bottom as they grabbed their first points of the season with a 1-0 win at Upton United. Ryan Ambler scored the only goal of the game.

Lowly Hemsworth Town held Airmyn FC to a 3-3 draw. Robbie Glennon (2) and Marc Hannon were on target for Town, while Sam Sykes, Keane Ullathorne and Patrick Guest got the Airmyn goals.