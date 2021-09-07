Rovers League: Hatfield Main, Blake Cairns Foundation and Epworth Town Colts set the early pace

Football

Damian Wieczorek, Henry Tyers and Kelan Webb were on target for Main, while Frankie Evans got the FC Doncaster reply.

Blake Cairns Foundation and Epworth Town Colts also have seven points from three games.

Second-placed Blake Cairns Foundation triumphed 6-2 over visitors Maltby JFC thanks to goals from Darren Bird (2), Luke Hinsley (2), Ryan Evans and Callum Whitely. Ryan Smyth replied twice for Maltby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Epworth dropped their first points of the season in a 0-0 stalemate at Armthorpe Welfare Development.

Rossington Main Reserves opened their campaign with a 3-2 win at Bawtry Town. Danny Green, Jordan Whittle and Adam Rowland netted for Main, with Ryan Ellison and Brad Wharton replying for Bawtry.

A late leveller from Dean Lucas earned Denaby United a 1-1 draw at Yorkshire Main who went ahead through Adam Wright.

ISG Doncaster top the early Division One table following their 4-1 success at Upton United. Adam Sieradzki and Daniel Goluch each scored twice for ISG with Bailey Jones getting the Upton consolation.

Armthorpe Rovers had a torrid time last season with some heavy defeats but things look better this time after two wins from two games.

They coasted to a 9-0 success at Yorkshire Main Reserves where Oliver Hemstock scored four, Joel Sparrow and James Leonard each scored twice, and Gerald Anigbo also found the net.

Bentley Village also made it two wins from two with a 3-0 home success over Airmyn FC. Ryan Camm, Jordan Sheridan and Joe Cairns were on target.

Askern Miners Reserves enjoyed a 3-2 win at home to AFC Bentley Development. Bailey May-Avill, Spencer Zivkovic and Brachan Steel netted for Askern, while Ben Hughes and Lathan James-Miller grabbed the Bentley goals.

Old Club FC claimed their first win of the season with a 5-0 victory at Epworth Town Colts Development. Callum Hutchinson (2), Jake Robinson, Tyler Harrison and Zak Whitehurst were on the scoresheet.

A Craig Fletcher hat trick and further goals from Ben Haywood and Ronald Rutherford helped AFC Bessacarr Development to a 5-3 win over FC Doncaster A.