Rovers League: Goal rush for reborn Hatfield Main

Football

Main have re-formed after disbanding in 2012 and are plying their trade in the Premier Division of the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League after plans to join the Central Midlands League fell through.

They recorded an 11-0 win two weekends ago and followed that up with a 4-4 draw at new boys Blake Cairns Foundation (BCF) on Saturday.

Henry Tyres (2), Kelan Webb and Damian Wieczorek were on target for Hatfield, while D Bird (2), J Critchlow and M Wilson replied for BCF.

Tickhill Juniors shared 12 goals with with Bawtry Town in an incredible 6-6 draw.

Ally Churchill bagged a hat trick for Tickhill and Dave Griffin, Harvey Walker and Hayden Kent also netted for Juniors. Callum Aspinall hit a treble for Bawtry with Callum Wooton (2) and Takram Shar also on target.

Epworth Town Colts were 2-0 winners at home to newly-promoted Maltby Juniors.

In Division One Upton United were hit by player unavailability and suffered an embarrassing 21-0 defeat to FC Doncaster A – the league’s highest scoreline since Denaby United recorded an 18-0 win in 2013.

Goals from Danny McNeil (6), Ashley McNeil (5), Matt Bradley (4) Josh Challenor (3), Paul Ssalli and Jamie Thompson put Upton to the sword.

Askern Miners Reserves drew 3-3 with ISG Doncaster. Marcus Goodwin, Bailey May-Avill and Scott Stewart scored for Askern, while Jakub Gasior (2) and Adrian Vulc replied for ISG.

Armthorpe Rovers claimed a 6-1 away success at Hemsworth Town courtesy of goals from Callum Jaques (2), Gerald Anigbo, James Leonard, Andy Phillips and Oliver Hemstock. Tawanda Mugadzaweta netted Hemsworth’s consolation.

Airmyn FC opened their league account with a 5-1 success over Old Club FC thanks to goals from Sam Sykes (2), Sam Sarvant Smith, Callum Spragg and Gavin Higgins.

Early leaders Bentley Village made it two wins from two with a 4-0 home win over Epworth Colts Development. Ryan Walker helped himself to a brace and Paul Taylor and Henry Wood were also on target.