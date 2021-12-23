Rovers League: Epworth go top but Rossington keep on winning

Jason Stokes scored twice for Rossington Main Reserves.

Epworth started the day in second spot but climbed into pole position in the Premier Division table after their 5-2 win at FC Doncaster B.

Kyle Blow (2), Joe Jackson, Ben Carson and Aaron Moody were on target for the Colts, while Lewis Vickerage and Mason Laws netted for FC.

However, Rossington are clearly going to take some stopping in the title race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Main trounced Maltby Juniors 10-0 in their final fixture of 2021 to make it 11 successive victories and maintain their one hundred per cent record.

Jordan Whittle bagged a hat trick, Jason Stokes and Josh Yeaman each scored twice and there were further goals for Jordan Stratton, Kian Docherty and Jono Mirfin.

Rossington lie in second spot just a point behind Epworth having played four games fewer.

Leaders Adwick Park Foresters beat second-placed Askern Miners Reserves 5-3 in a top of the table clash in Division One to open up a five-point lead at the top.

Jack Roberts (2), Aiden Tickhill, Connor Moore and Rees Stanger scored for Adwick, while Ben Baines, Marcus Goodwin and Kyle Carrick replied for Askern.

There were home wins for Airmyn FC, who were 5-0 victors against Kinsley Boys, and Bessacarr FC Development, who triumphed 3-1 against Epworth Town Colts Development.