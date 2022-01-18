Rovers League: Blake Cairns Foundation take over at the top

Football

The Foundation leapfrogged previous leaders Rossington Main Reserves into pole position with a 6-3 win over Town.

James Bytheway bagged a hat trick and Ryan Evans, Carl Reade and Nick Howcroft were also on target, while Callum Aspinall (2) and Ryan Ellison replied for Bawtry.

Rossington, who have won 12 out of 12 but saw their game at the weekend postponed due to the weather, now trail by two points but have four games in hand on the new Premier Division leaders.

Third-placed Epworth Town Colts lost ground with a 3-1 defeat at mid-table Denaby United. Steve Ellor, Ben Laycock and Nathan Lovell netted for Denaby with Dan Taylor on target for Epworth.

Maltby Juniors have overcome a difficult start to the season to move into mid-table and they were 3-1 winners against bottom side FC Doncaster B. Devon Stead, Cory Eagle and Jordan Cain found the net for Maltby, while Mason Laws got FC Doncaster’s consolation.

Yorkshire Main secured a hard fought 1-0 win at St Joseph’s Rockware of Worksop Development courtesy of Tom Doherty’s goal.

Following their County Cup success last week, Division One leaders Adwick Park Foresters kept up their surge for the title with a comfortable 9-3 win over Kinsley Boys Reserves.

Jack Roberts and Connor Moore both claimed hat tricks, Rhys Buckham bagged a brace and Sam Robson added his name to the scoresheet to extend Adwick’s lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Second met third at Askern Welfare as Askern Reserves and Bentley Village both lost ground on the leaders following a 1-1 draw. Ben Baines netted for Askern and Ryan Walker replied for Bentley.

Old Club ran out 10-3 winners at Upton United as Brandon Cherowbrier (2), Dean Mutton (2), Jake Robinson (2), Jordan Gibson, Andrew Knightson, Jonathan Crank and Josh Batty all found the net for the visitors, while Adam Rowe, Macauley Mason and Marcus Stephenson scored for Upton.

AFC Bentley Development won 2-1 at Airmyn FC courtesy of a penalty from Callum Agar and a strike from Ryan Cotton.