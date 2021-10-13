Rovers League: Armthorpe Welfare Development off the mark, Blake Cairns Foundation remain top

Football

Goals from Rory Millar (2) and Aiden Tomes ensured that Bawtry are still waiting for their first win of the Premier Division campaign.

Blake Cairns Foundation remain top of the table courtesy of their 3-1 success at Denaby United.

Greg Fairhurst opened the scoring and two goals by Darren Bird before half time put the Foundation firmly in control before United grabbed a second half consolation from Keenan Bulcroft.

The biggest win of the day belonged to Hatfield Main who eased to a 9-1 victory over Tickhill Juniors. There were two goals apiece for Damian Wieczorek, Sam Woodhead and Craig Wigglesworth with further goals for Brendan Flint, Liam Norris and an own goal, while Kyle Pashley replied for TIckhill.

Division One leaders Bentley Village maintained their position at the summit by beating fourth-placed Airmyn FC 2-1 with goals from Connor Burt and Matt Davison for Bentley, while Sam Sykes netted for Airmyn.

Second-placed Adwick Park Foresters were 5-2 winners at Old Club FC thanks to goals from Rhys Buckham, Lee Foy, Aiden Tickhill, Rees Stanger and Connor Moore.

ISG Doncaster, in third, stayed on the leaders’ coattails with a 4-2 success over Armthorpe Rovers.

Adrian Blachewicz, Daniel Goluch, Slavomir Ostrowski and Adrian Vulc were on target for ISG, while Oliver Hemstock and Alex Gibbins scored for Armthorpe.

FC Doncaster A beat Epworth Town Colts Development 3-1 thanks to goals from Josh Challenor (2) and Ede Istavan, while Ross Bingham scored for Epworth,

Tom Finlay, Jordan Wilksonson and Zac Scott fired Bessaccar Development to a 3-0 win over Upton United.

Yorkshire Main Reserves are still without a point after a 3-1 home defeat to Askern Miners Reserves.

Maltby Juniors, despite goals from Ryan Smyth (2) and Adam Holsworthy, went down 4-3 at home to Dronfield in the County Cup.