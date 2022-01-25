Round-up from Rovers League and Doncaster FA Challenge Cup

Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

The Doncaster Rovers Saturday League Premier Division title challengers hosted Division One leaders Adwick Park Foresters and the teams were tied at 1-1 at half time.

But Rossington ran out 4-1 winners to book their place in the next round.

Kinsley Boys Reserves beat FC Bessacarr Development 2-1 in the other tie played at the weekend.

Premier Division table-toppers Blake Cairns Foundation extended their lead over Rossington to three points but had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Denaby United in a tale of three penalties.

Darren Bird and Ryan Evans both scored from the spot for BCF but Steve Ellor’s penalty and a Nathan Lovell strike earned Denaby a share of the spoils.

Jordan Wilson scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for Armthorpe Welfare Development at fourth-placed Hatfield Main.

Yorkshire Main beat Tickhill Juniors 5-1 courtesy of goals from Adam Wright (2), Karl Reede, Ben Clark and Tristan Taylor, while Kenzi Tomlinson replied for Tickhill.

St Joseph’s Rockware of Worksop Development were 5-2 winners against Maltby Juniors. Justine Babamusa (2), Brad Charlsworth, Daniel Wilshaw and an own goal did the damage for St Joseph’s, while Ryan Smyth and Charlie Ellis replied for Maltby.

Callum Aspinall scored five times as second bottom Bawtry Town trounced basement club FC Doncaster B 10-0. Jay Samways also bagged a hat trick and Ryan Ellison scored twice.

Bentley Village closed the gap on Division One leaders Adwick Park Foresters to five points with a 2-0 win over Armthorpe Rovers. Ryan Walker and Matt Davison were on target for Bentley who have a game in hand on Adwick.

Third-placed Askern Miners Reserves kept up their efforts to stay in the promotion shake-up with a 6-0 win at FC Doncaster A. Ben Baines claimed a hat trick and Marcus Goodwin, Tom Costello and Ryan Smart were also on target.

Airmyn FC remain in the race for the play-offs after a 5-1 win over Hemsworth Town. Josh Lamming bagged a hat trick and Luke Booth and Patrick Guest completed a nap hand.