Round-up: Former Doncaster Rovers striker hits treble for high-flying Rossington Main
Jack Watson scored a hat trick to help Rossington Main coast to a 4-0 win at home to struggling Shirebrook Town.
Former Doncaster Rovers youngster Watson took his tally for the season to nine with a penalty and two one on one finishes.
Paul Sherburn was also on target for Main as they bounced back from a 1-0 midweek defeat at fellow high-flyers Nostell Miners Welfare.
Ben Hunter’s side lie third in the NCEL Division One table, three points behind leaders Brigg Town.
Armthorpe Welfare went down 3-1 at Retford FC.
Matthew Hughes’ angled shot on the hour cancelled out Shaun Mundy’s early strike for the hosts but goals from Liam Bennett and Luke Abdy swung the game in Retford’s favour.
Central Midlands League Premier North Division leaders Thorne Colliery needed an 88th minute penalty from Shay Evans-Booth to beat bottom side AFC Phoenix 1-0 and make it seven wins from seven.
AFC Bentley remain unbeaten after a 3-1 derby win over Sutton Rovers. Zack King, Brad Sykes and Josh Bowkett were on target for Bentley, with Luke Webb replying for Rovers.
Charlie Baird scored the only goal of the game to earn Harworth Colliery a 1-0 win at Collingham, while Askern Miners suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to Kiveton MW on Friday night.