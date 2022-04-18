Rossington Main's promotion hopes ended by North Ferriby
Nine-man Rossington Main saw their promotion hopes ended by a 2-0 defeat at North Ferriby in the NCEL Division One play-offs.
Main were big underdogs against the phoenix club formed following the liquidation of North Ferriby United who played in the National League as recently as 2016/17.
But their task was made even more difficult by a controversial red card for striker Bradley Grayson on the half hour for a high challenge on the home side’s goalkeeper.
North Ferriby seized the initiative with a quickfire double through Danny East and Josh Whiteley.
And there was no way back for Main, particularly when Gary Mundy was sent off after 76 minutes for a dangerous challenge.
Rossington recorded their highest ever finish in the NCEL during the regular season by ending the campaign in fifth spot.
Main boss Ben Hunter, whose playing career included a spell at North Ferriby United, said on Twitter: "Wow what a journey that has been at Rossington Main. Absolutely love these boys.
"Unlucky with the red in first half. As a forward you have to go for that but the goalkeeper has been caught so it’s 50/50 for me. That’s obviously changed the game. But that’s football.
“A massive thank you to all of our fans for making the journey and supporting us all the way. Finally congratulations to North Ferriby, it was great to see so many old faces and all the best in the final.”