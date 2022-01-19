Rossington Main suffer semi-final defeat to Worksop Town in SHFA Senior Cup

Rossington's Myron Gibbons chases a long ball during their defeat to Worksop Town. Picture: Marie Caley

Main gave an excellent account of themselves but went down 2-1 to Worksop Town in Tuesday night’s semi-final in front of a crowd of 546 at Oxford Street.

Ben Hunter’s side produced an impressive first half performance and took the lead after 26 minutes when Gary Mundy fired home from close range following a corner.

But Worksop, who play two levels higher in Division One East of the Northern Premier League, levelled shortly after the restart courtesy of Liam Hardy’s deflected shot.

Gary Mundy scores for Rossington. Picture: Marie Caley

Steven McDonnell then turned the game on its head by smashing home what turned out to be the winner on the hour mark after Hardy’s shot had been parried by Rossington goalkeeper Kian Johnson.

Myron Gibbons went close to equalising for Main but Worksop held firm to set up a meeting with Maltby Main in the final.

Rossington travel to Shirebrook Town in NCEL Division One on Saturday. They currently sit sixth in the table, one place and one point shy of the play-off positions.

Armthorpe Welfare return to action at home to Retford FC. Welfare have dropped to 13th in the standings since they last played on January 3.

A crowd of over 500 were at Oxford Street for last night's semi-final. Picture: Marie Caley