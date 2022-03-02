Rossington Main strengthen grip on play-off spot
Rossington Main strengthened their grip on a play-off spot with back-to-back wins over the last week.
Myron Gibbons scored a last gasp winner in a 1-0 win at struggling FC Humber United on Saturday.
Ben Hunter’s side followed that up with an important 2-0 victory at home to fellow play-off challengers Retford FC on Tuesday night.
The visitors played 80 minutes with ten men after Will Tomlinson was sent off for a stamp on Greg Young.
Tyla Bell put Main ahead on the stroke of half time with a good finish from inside the box.
Danny Deakin sealed the points midway through the second half with a thunderous left foot effort from distance.
The midweek win moved Rossington six points clear of play-off rivals Selby Town who lost at North Ferriby on Saturday and seven clear of Retford.
Main sit fifth in the NCEL Division One table, occupying the final play-off position.
Meanwhile, former Doncaster Rovers youngster Josh Meade has joined Rossington on loan from Grantham Town until the end of the season.
Main travel to fourth-placed Harrogate Railway Athletic on Saturday.
Armthorpe Welfare also enjoyed a productive week as they followed up a 7-0 win over Clipstone last Wednesday with a 3-0 success at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.
Adam Baskerville scored four in 39 minutes against Clipstone, while Rhys Plater, Conner Williamson and Jack Shaw netted against Athletic.
Ninth-placed Armthorpe travel to Ollerton Town on Saturday before hosting Rossington next Wednesday.