Rossington Main strengthen grip on play-off spot

Myron Gibbons celebrates his late winner for Rossington Main. Photo: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Myron Gibbons scored a last gasp winner in a 1-0 win at struggling FC Humber United on Saturday.

Ben Hunter’s side followed that up with an important 2-0 victory at home to fellow play-off challengers Retford FC on Tuesday night.

The visitors played 80 minutes with ten men after Will Tomlinson was sent off for a stamp on Greg Young.

Tyla Bell put Main ahead on the stroke of half time with a good finish from inside the box.

Danny Deakin sealed the points midway through the second half with a thunderous left foot effort from distance.

The midweek win moved Rossington six points clear of play-off rivals Selby Town who lost at North Ferriby on Saturday and seven clear of Retford.

Main sit fifth in the NCEL Division One table, occupying the final play-off position.

Meanwhile, former Doncaster Rovers youngster Josh Meade has joined Rossington on loan from Grantham Town until the end of the season.

Main travel to fourth-placed Harrogate Railway Athletic on Saturday.

Armthorpe Welfare also enjoyed a productive week as they followed up a 7-0 win over Clipstone last Wednesday with a 3-0 success at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

Adam Baskerville scored four in 39 minutes against Clipstone, while Rhys Plater, Conner Williamson and Jack Shaw netted against Athletic.