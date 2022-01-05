Rossington Main start new year with much-needed victory

Rossington Main are pushing for promotion from NCEL Division One. Photo: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Main’s 3-0 success at Oxford Street was their first win since mid-November and ended a sequence of four games without a victory.

Ben Hunter’s side were top of NCEL Division One at the start of November but are now sixth in the table and face a battle to qualify for the play-offs.

Two first half goals from Tyla Bell and an exellent strike from substitute Reiss Harrison wrapped up a comfortable win against Clipstone who played the last half hour with ten men following Dec Sorell’s red card.

Main travel to bottom side Teversal on Saturday.

*There was some much-needed Christmas cheer for Sutton Rovers who were 3-1 winners against struggling Askern Miners in the Central Midlands League last week.

Sutton were reduced to ten men early in the game but went in front through Callum Stockton’s 38th minute header before Joel McCabe doubled the lead on the stroke of half time.

Bruno Holden pulled a goal back for Askern but Nasr Ibrahim’s injury time strike clinched it for the hosts.