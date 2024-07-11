Rossington Main will use the donation towards the construction of its clubhouse.

Rossington Main are to benefit from a funding boost and plan to put the cash towards the construction of a new clubhouse.

Main are one of five football clubs that will benefit from a cash windfall thanks to leading building products manufacturer Forterra. They are donating money to grassroots clubs up and down the country and Main are one of the lucky ones. The club, based at Oxford Street, are currently renovating a derelict building into a working space for the team to use. This donation is to pay for external cladding which will help prolong the life of the building.

Daniel Linstrum, Rossington Main chairman, said: "The donation from Forterra is fantastic. As a grassroots club we rely on donations to maintain our programmes so any aid towards our funding is appreciated. It’s so important that our teams have a safe clubhouse they can meet and socialise in."

The Forterra Community Fund gives charities, clubs, groups and societies the opportunity to apply for funding or building products to be used in projects that make a positive contribution to their local community. Adam Smith, Commercial Director at Forterra, said: "With Euro 2024 underway it’s been fantastic to support an array of local football clubs. Football plays a huge role in many peoples lives as a community building sport where everyone rallies behind a unified team. It’s great to see young people engaged and excited about sport and thrive in a safe supportive environment. We look forward to seeing the clubs expand their outreach and provide quality training for their teams.”