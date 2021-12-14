Rossington Main must batten down hatches to keep promotion dream alive

Rossington Main boss Ben Hunter

Main went top of NCEL Division One at the start of November but since then have won just one of their last five league matches.

Hunter’s men have dropped to sixth in the table and now trail leaders North Ferriby by 12 points.

Rossington’s rocky spell has seen them concede ten goals in their last three games and their defensive frailties were evident in Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at 10th-placed Ollerton Town.

Joe Lumley gave the hosts an early lead before Oliver Grady’s 15-minute hat trick saw Town go 4-0 up prior to late goals from Tyla Bell and Conner Williamson restoring some pride.

“It was a strange game,” said Hunter, whose side host second-placed Hallam on Saturday in an important top of the table clash.

“I was really pleased with some of the overall play and we dominated possession of the ball and created lots of chances but defensively we were so naive.

"Defensively we weren’t good enough individually and collectively.

“You can’t concede goals like we are doing at the minute and expect to win games.

“That being said it’s a strange one and you have to give Ollerton a lot of credit as we have limited them to five shots in the whole match and they have scored four.

“The amount of chances we created we really have to be doing better but ultimately we have come away from home and scored two goals and that should be enough to win a game.

“We have controlled the game between the boxes and they have controlled where it matters which is in the boxes.”

He added: "I’m very disappointed but we need to pick ourselves up and show what sort of character we have in our group now.

"Every team goes through little tough patches and this is ours at the minute but I’m confident the lads will be ready to bounce back on Saturday against Hallam.”

Rossington’s Sheffield Senior Cup semi-final against Worksop Town has been confirmed for Tuesday, January 18 (7.45pm) at Oxford Street.