Rossington Main lose ground in promotion race

Rossington Main manager Ben Hunter

Tyla Bell’s first half strike cancelled out Carl Robinson’s opener for the hosts.

Danny Deakin put Main ahead after 50 minutes but quickfire goals from Lewis Stephens and Dylan Drovi had Welfare ahead just four minutes later.

Glasshoughton’s lead only lasted a few minutes as Deakin netted for the second time to earn his team a share of the spoils.

Ben Hunter’s side remain fourth in the table but they have dropped off the pace after winning just one of their last four league matches.

They now trail leaders North Ferriby, who have won six league games on the bounce, by eight points and have played two more games.

Rossington host Selby Town on Saturday.