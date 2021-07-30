Rossington Main hoping to build on foundations laid by boss Ben Hunter

Rossington Main boss Ben Hunter. Photo: Offthebenchpics

Main, who have never played in the NCEL Premier Division, finished seventh in Division One in 2012 but have not managed a top half finish since then.

Ben Hunter’s young side started last season in very encouraging fashion and were placed seventh when the campaign was cancelled.

However, Main’s boss has warned that his finely-tuned squad will still need time to gel.

They start their Division One campaign at home to Ollerton Town on Saturday.

“We’ve got a really good squad coming together,” said Hunter, prior to his side’s firendly defeat to Doncaster Rovers.

“This is our third year at Rossington although both seasons have been cut short and I think we’re in a good position in terms of our playing squad.

“For me, I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t optimistic. Rossington have never been promoted so that’s the goal for me and my management team.

“We were going along nicely last season so it was frustrating that the season was cut short but it just got hit like everything else did basically.

“I’m hopeful we can carry it on but we’ve got a new group to some extent so you’re always going to need a bit of time to gel.