Rossington Main closing in on NCEL play-offs

Rossington Main. Photo: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

A home win would have moved the Steelmen to within three points of fifth-placed Rossington with a game in hand.

But Tyla Bell scored the only goal of the game just after the half hour mark to earn Ben Hunter’s men an important victory.

Rossington, who occupy the final play-off spot in NCEL Division One, now have a seven-point safety buffer ahead of Selby Town and Retford FC with four games left to play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harworth Colliery beat Askern Miners in the CML. Photo: John Mushet

Dronfield Town are the visitors to Oxford Street on Saturday.

Rossington lost 2-0 at home to Staveley Miners Welfare in the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Armthorpe Welfare went down 4-0 at title-chasing North Ferriby on Saturday.

They are in action against Dronfield Town tonight and host league leaders Hallam this Saturday.

*Club Thorne Colliery’s first Central Midlands League game for six weeks against Clay Cross Town was cancelled due to a floodlight failure at the Welfare Ground.

Fourth-placed Thorne now trail Premier North leaders Newark Town by seven points although they have four games in hand.

Harworth Colliery were 4-1 winners at home to struggling Askern Miners. Sam Kelly (2), Billy Ball and an own goal earned Harworth the points.