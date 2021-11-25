Rossington Main boss throws down challenge to players

Rossington Main boss Ben Hunter. Photo: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

Main have won eight of their last 11 games in all competitions as they chase silverware on three fronts.

But back-to-back home defeats in the league have put the brakes on their promotion push.

They lie fourth in NCEL Division, three points behind leaders Brigg Town, but have played more games than each of their title rivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Overall we are in a great position at the halfway stage of the season with 40 points on the board and we have surprised a lot of people,” said Hunter.

“But it shows our belief in the squad that there is a tiny bit of disappointment that we don’t have even more points on the board.

“The challenge now is for us to go on a little run and keep that good momentum going.”

Rossington lost at home to Parkgate earlier this month and Worsbrough recovered from going a goal down to win 3-2 at Oxford Street on Saturday. Tyla Bell and Gregory Young netted for Main.

Hunter said: “After going one nil up and looking fairly comfortable we have gifted them their equaliser out of nowhere.

“And then when you are looking for a bit of calm after just conceding we have then given the ball away cheaply at the back and their lad has finished really well.

“We have dominated the ball but too many of our lads were not at the races.

“We have to move it quicker against teams who just come and sit in and credit to Worsbrough for their second and third goals which were taken really well.

“To be honest the bottom line is you can’t concede three goals at home against any opposition so we deserved no points and got no points.

“I’ve said it before but we have a great group and we believe in what we are doing so we will prepare right and let’s see how we bounce back against Glasshoughton which we know will be another big big test.”

Rossington are also through to the third round of the League Cup and Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup semi-finals.