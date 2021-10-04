Rossington Main and Armthorpe Welfare return to winning ways
Rossington Main and Armthorpe Welfare both bounced back from midweek defeats to win over the weekend.
High-flying Rossington lost to NCEL Division One leaders Brigg Town on Tuesday but responded with a 3-1 victory at Hall Road Rangers.
Jordan Buckham, Zephaniah Thomas and Jack Watson were on target for Ben Hunter’s men, who remain just three points off top spot in fourth.
Armthorpe went down 4-2 at home to Parkgate on Wednesday but they got back into the groove with a 6-0 win at bottom side Dronfield Town.
Adam Baskerville bagged a hat trick for Lee Morris’s side, Noel Burdett scored twice and Matthew Hughes was also target.
Welfare’s victory lifted them back up to eighth in the table.
Rossington welcome FC Humber United to Oxford Street on Saturday, while Armthorpe host Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.