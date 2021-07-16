Richie Wellens talks his midfield options at Doncaster Rovers

Wellens fielded Matt Smith, John Bostock and Ben Close across his three in the first half of last weekend’s friendly at Rossington Main.

Bostock operated as the deeper lying player during the game, despite Wellens expressing concerns that his plans for the role may not suit the 29-year-old’s game.

But the Rovers boss says both Smith and Close could also occupy the sitting position and he has yet to rule out making a signing for the role.

John Bostock played in the deeper lying midfield role against Rossington

“At the moment John is an option in there because we need to find what works for us,” Wellens told the Free Press.

“I wouldn’t be averse to putting Matt Smith in there as a holder and moving John a bit further up. Likewise, Ben Close has played a lot of games for Portsmouth as a holder.

“With Ben I see goals and I think as pre-season goes on and his fitness develops, we’ll start to see goals from him. He can score from distance and I also think he makes clever runs into the box.

“It’s just a start from him but it was a really pleasing start.

“Matt Smith is a top footballer. You can see his weight of pass and the way he takes the ball. You don’t get in Arsenal’s squad for a FA Cup final if you haven’t got ability.

“He had a really good loan at Swindon, a not so good loan at Charlton so the ball is in his court now. He decides where his career goes from here.

“I think Matt Smith and Ben Close are two very good footballers who complement each other really well. With John Bostock, who we know is a talented footballer, we’ve got really good options.”

