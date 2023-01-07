News you can trust since 1925
Richie Wellens reunion as Doncaster Rovers take on League Two leaders Leyton Orient

Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-off places for the first time since September if they avoid defeat to Leyton Orient.

By Steve Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 9:53am

Doncaster have not occupied a top-seven spot since their defeat to Swindon Town on 17 September but have won three out of their last four games to move back into promotion contention.

Richie Wellens’s Orient are 14 points clear of the play-offs.

They have not scored for three games, however, and were beaten 1-0 by Northampton Town last weekend.

Leyton Orient v Doncaster Rovers.
Scroll down for live updates.