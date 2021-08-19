Richie Wellens on why some summer trialists continue to train with Doncaster Rovers

Jacob Butterfield has been training with Rovers in recent weeks

But it has been made clear to all of them it is unlikely at this time that they will be receiving contract offers from the club.

The likes of former Barnsley midfielder Jacob Butterfield and ex-Accrington Stanley midfielder Lamine Sherif have taken part in training sessions at Cantley Park over the last few weeks, which boss Richie Wellens says is mutually beneficial, even if the chances of a contract for the players is low.

“It’s the same situation as it was before,” Wellens told the Free Press.

“We don’t have anything to give them at the moment but in terms of our training numbers they’re really helping.

“Our training numbers are quite low and we’ve had a couple of youth team players in this week to help out with that.

“We’ve been honest with them. There’s nothing there at the moment but if something changes and we do get some money freed up then there might be something we can do.

“I think in any situation, the best thing you can do is be honest.”

Wellens says the non-contracted players are benefitting from training in a club environment as they seek new employment.

“It keeps them fit,” he said.

“Dan Gardner didn’t want to play in the pre-season friendlies so he’s playing catch-up.

“That is frustrating because I wanted him to play and he’d be further along now.

“Some of those that train with you don’t want to play in case they get injured. I get their argument but from our side it’s playing catch up.”

