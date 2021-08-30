Richie Wellens not interested in plaudits for Doncaster Rovers if they don't come with fear

Richie Wellens

After Saturday’s defeat to Rotherham United saw Rovers’ record stretched to one point from their opening five matches, Wellens is concerned that while opposition teams will acknowledge their quality on the ball but will ultimately see them as a soft touch.

Rovers have scored just once in all competitions this season, and have drawn a blank in the six games that followed the opening match of the season.

The lack of goal threat has come despite impressive early signs from the Rovers midfield, who have quickly demonstrated real cohesion.

“People will start saying about us that we’re a really good team but you can run all over them and you can do this and that,” Wellens said.

“We want to get to the stage where they say we’re a good football team that can hurt you.

“There’s a big difference between a good football team that play in front of you and a good football team that can hurt you.”

On his technically-gifted midfielders, Wellens believes they will only grow in stature when absent forwards return to action.

“When you see the best of those players is when you have players that know how to play on the wing and a striker who knows how to play striker,” he said.

“Therefore, when we do get into the position where we’re feeding wingers and strikers, they look even better players and people don’t concentrate on their physicality.

“They can influence their game on the opposition because we have those forward threats.”

