Richie Wellens' message to Louis Jones after Pontus Dahlberg's arrival at Doncaster Rovers

Academy graduate Jones has aspirations of being number one for Rovers this season but Dahlberg was handed an immediate debut on the opening day of the campaign after joining on loan from Watford.

Jones endured some shaky performances during pre-season but boss Richie Wellens has backed him to improve.

He said: “Louis has had a tough couple of weeks. Pontus is very experienced for his age in terms of the games played.

Louis Jones

“Louis needs to get his head down and keep working hard and try to improve.

“He will improve because he’s at that stage of his career where the development part is huge.

“If he keeps the right attitude and he continues to develop, he will be okay, Louis.”

Sweden international Dahlberg made a strong first impression despite Saturday’s defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

And Wellens believes Rovers have secured a keeper with excellent promise.

He said: “It was his first game in a long time. Watford have got four goalkeepers so his pre-season hasn’t been a proper one where he’s playing every week.

“You see the size of him. He has good stature and he holds himself very well.

“In the first half we gave the ball away in midfield, they slide someone in and he makes a great save with his feet. He’s quick off his line.

“I think he has every attribute to be a really good goalkeeper.”

