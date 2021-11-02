Richie Wellens happy Doncaster Rovers have broken away duck but felt draw at Crewe Alexandra was two points dropped

Richie Wellens during the draw at Crewe Alexandra. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Rovers came from being to earn a 1-1 draw at Gresty Road with Joseph Olowu’s first senior goal cancelling out Chris Porter’s opener.

But after being much the stronger side in the second half, Wellens felt Rovers should have won the game - even if he was pleased to break his side’s away duck.

“It’s definitely two points dropped,” he said. “But we couldn’t lose today.

“Takeaway the Charlton game, we just need to keep every Saturday and Tuesday our points tally ticking over.

“We’ve come back from behind to get something but we should have won the game.

“We’re disappointed. It’s a fine line but we wanted to get the second goal.

“We were time wasting at the end when we don’t want to. We want to win the game.

“But when you’ve had all the ball in the second half there’s always that chance that you’re going to give away a silly free kick, which we did four or five times in the last ten minutes.

“We lost a bit of momentum. We didn’t take our chances and we wasted time at the end when we didn’t need to.”

The second half response was particularly pleasing for Wellens following the dismal performance from Rovers in the defeat at Charlton Athletic in the weekend.

The Rovers boss questioned his side’s work rate at The Valley but had no qualms with that aspect of the game in the follow-up at Crewe.

“I’m just really pleased from where we were at 5pm on Saturday,” he said.

“The workrate was there and from every single player it was very good.

“We won a lot of second balls especially in the second half.

“In the second half were more or less dominated the whole of it in terms of getting in their box and we should have scored a couple, if not three or four.

“At times we were a bit helter skelter when we won the ball back and if we’d have had a bit more quality in the final third, we’d have won the game.”

