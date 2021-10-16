Richie Wellens frustrated as Doncaster Rovers fail to take warnings about Wycombe Wanderers' biggest threats

Richie Wellens

Rovers slumped to a 2-0 defeat after conceded two early headers to Anthony Stewart and Adebayo Akinfenwa - the sort of goals Wellens and his coaching staff had pointed out as the Chairboys' biggest weapons.

And the Rovers boss says his side must improve on their ability to deal with the threats of opposing teams.

"Our work before the game was really good," Wellens said. At no point did Wycombe throw us a surprise that we didn't expect.

"We had a fair idea that they would score from set plays and crosses. I didn't think they could open us up and carve us open with free flowing football.

"It's one thing highlighting it, but it's another thing stopping it.

"We have to get better at stopping what opposition's threats are.

"Ro-Shaun Williams shouldn't fight with Adebayo Akinfenwa because there is only one winner. What he should do is stay away from him, get the flight of the ball, use his arms as leverage and use his superior height.

"You don't see Akinfenwa winning headers where he is leaping off the floor. What he is good is when people want to fight him up close, he glances everything and he uses his weight to hold them off.

"We highlighted that and said to stay away from his area. Within a two yard area he is very good. Stay away, get your run and win the headers."

Stewart scored after two minutes with Akinfenwa doubling the tally 15 minutes later to leave Rovers with a mountain to climb against the promotion-chasers.

Attacking play from Rovers was good throughout the first half, only for a lack of ruthlessness inside the box to see their efforts go to waste.

And Wycombe soaked up pressure in the second half to see the game out comfortably.

"The game petered out because they're experienced in what they do and they've done it at a higher level last season," he said.

"We made enough opportunities to get most definitely get back into the game.

"They will be quite happy with their performance because they've won 2-0 away from home and they've managed the game well.

"But from our point of view if we take our chances and we move the ball quicker, it's a different game.

"We’ve progressed. We were 2-0 down at half time against a team that are likely to have a massive potential to get promoted but at no stage did I think they were going to get a third.

"I only thought it would be us getting back into the game so that is the progression.”

