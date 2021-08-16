Richie Wellens discusses the latest on attempts to get players into and out of Doncaster Rovers

Wellens is desperate to add a winger and a striker to his ranks as soon as possible after witnessing Rovers’ lack of attacking threat so far this season – a situation worsened by injuries to Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jon Taylor and Jordy Hiwula.

Current finances dictate Wellens must seek free loans in order to make additions, unless players can be moved on from the club.

While keen to bolster his attacking options as quickly as he can, he insists he is willing to wait to ensure he is getting the best he possibly can.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Wellens

“We can push the button on a well renowned League One striker that we want to get but we haven’t got the money for him yet so we’ve got to be patient,” he told the Free Press.

“If we rush in, we;’re probably moving on the wrong ones.

“If we have to wait three or four games to get the right one, it’s obviously frustrating for me. But what we don’t want to do is bring the wrong ones in and have them for 44 league games.

“It’s a balancing act where we have to be patient but we need the right ones in.”

Wellens says there are no free options he would be happy to bring in at this stage, nor is there a clear picture of how many players will arrive and what terms.

“We’ll definitely take in an extra one or two loans,” he said.

“There will definitely be a couple of loans coming in because that’s where we are with what’s left.

“But let’s just see if we can get one out. We’re trying to do some manoeuvring where we can get someone we really like in and obviously offload one of our players as well.”

Rovers have received tentative interest in a couple of players after circulating names of those who would be available for transfer but either they have not been followed up with concrete offers or the individuals in question have not been keen to make the moves.

Wellens says all is able to do is to make it clear to the players that it will be better for their long term career prospects if they depart Rovers at this stage.

“I think you have to be honest with the players,” he said.

“I was the type of player that when a manager told me he didn’t want me or I wasn’t going to fit in or play, I just wanted to get out because I just loved playing football.

“You just have to be honest with them and tell them there’s not a future at the club for them.

“There’s only eight or nine months left of your contract and if you don’t play in that time then your bargaining power next summer will be very limited.

“If you go somewhere and you play 40 league games and you’re doing well, then your bargaining power goes up.”

*