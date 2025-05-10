Richard Wood's praise for Doncaster Rovers duo as he salutes changing room mentality

Richard Wood and Tom Anderson

Doncaster Rovers skipper Richard Wood has heaped praise on two of his defensive colleagues after the club clinched the League Two title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club captain has been beset by a troublesome ankle injury for the vast majority of the campaign. It's seen him undergo three operations in a bid to get to the bottom of it and as a result the 39-year-old has only managed eight outings this term.

In his place a combination of Jay McGrath, Joseph Olowu and Tom Anderson - as well as midfielder Owen Bailey - have all shone at various parts of the campaign. On Olowu, Wood was full of praise for him after a series of superb displays prior to him sustaining a thigh injury that saw him miss the final two months of the title-winning season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been class this season and it's just a shame he got injured when he did," Wood said of his fellow centre-half after Olowu was named the Rovers player of the year at the recent Star Football Awards.

"And I've got to say what he's played like this season to when I first joined, it's night and day. He's matured and grown into it. I think he's learned what his strengths and his attributes are and he's learned to maybe just stick to those.

"It's just about simplifying his game. Almost like a Rolls Royce. He's quick, sharp and athletic and he's using that skillset quite often and his defending has improved so much in a short space of time. He deserves all the plaudits that he gets."

Wood also had plenty of warm words for another partner in crime at the back, Tom Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to mention Ando," he says. "I love him to bits. He's my sort of centre-half and I love playing with him. Just watching him these past few weeks, he's just kept going. He's a man mountain and he deserves every bit of praise he gets. He played his 250th game against Bradford and to top it off he goes and gets promotion on that day.

"And after all the struggles he's had at Doncaster, it just sums it up perfectly. What a guy, on and off the pitch. But that goes for the whole squad to be honest. The gaffer's put a great squad together.

"I've loved being a part of it. I just wished I'd have been able to contribute more to it in terms of games. I'm gutted about that but at the same time that dressing room has made my job, as captain, so much easier."