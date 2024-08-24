Richard Wood injury update as Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann reflects on Morecambe win

Skipper Richard Wood underwent an operation earlier this week.

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann has provided an update on Richard Wood's injury prognosis.

The skipper sat out Saturday's 1-0 home win over Morecambe after sustaining an ankle knock last weekend at Newport. Speaking post-match, McCann has revealed that the 39-year-old has now undergone an operation to resolve the issue and faces up to two months out.

"Richard had an operation yesterday and will miss probably the next two months," he told the media. "He's actually been playing with a fractured ankle which tells you everything you need to know about him and what a warrior he is.

"He did it in the Stamford game and has a crack. He got whacked on it again in training and then at Newport. Dave (Rennie, head of medical) just wanted to send him for a scan to rule anything out but unfortunately it came back with these results.

"He's had a pin in his ankle. What's important for him is to get it done. He wants quality of life after he finishes playing so the last thing he wants is ankle mishaps or arthritis kicking in. I think he'll be back in no time because he's a top professional."

Meanwhile, regarding today's win McCann admits he wanted to see more quality in the final third after Rovers registered just a solitary shot on target.

That was Harry Clifton's goal, which saw the midfielder charge down visiting goalkeeper Stuart Moore with the ball ricocheting into the net.

"There's lots of stuff we could have done better today but the most important thing for us was to get the three points," said McCann. "You saw the amount of opportunities we had. We just didn't hit the target enough. We'll score goals - I know that there's goals in the team. I think we've scored eight goals in our four games so far but I'm just disappointed there wasn't more goals from us today. But I can't grumble. We won and got a clean sheet today.

"Morecambe are a tough team even though they are near the bottom. They were unlucky, they have some experienced players and they are no mugs. I know they haven't started well, but I'm pleased with three points today."

Morecambe provided precious little to worry Ted Sharman-Lowe's goal as the hosts sealed a maiden league clean sheet of the campaign.