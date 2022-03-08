Revealed! The percentage chance of Doncaster Rovers surviving relegation from League One

Tommy Rowe in action against Cheltenham. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers have picked up 13 points from their last 11 games. They won 16 points from the previous 26 games.

So how do the data experts view Rovers’ chances of survival?

Number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight use a highly complex ratings system to predict the outcome of matches in 40 leagues across the world.

They use data such as expected goals (xG) to simulate fixtures and forecast league tables which are updated after every round of games.

Their simulated League One table makes for disappointing reading for Rovers fans though – with Doncaster currently expected to finish second bottom of the table.

According to the data there is a just 6% chance of Rovers surviving relegation.

Boffins currently think 42 points will be enough to survive the drop but their forecast is for Doncaster to end the season with 37 points.

Gary McSheffrey’s men currently have 29 points to their name with nine games left to play.

Morecambe, Gillingham and Crewe will also be relegated, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projection, with AFC Wimbledon finishing one place above the drop zone, four points clear of danger.

The data currently suggests that Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic are on course for automatic promotion, while MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Sunderland are tipped to compete in the play-offs.