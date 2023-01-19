Revealed: How much Doncaster Rovers' best paid players are said to get each week and who is the highest paid player
Jon Taylor is Doncaster Rovers’ best paid player, according to figures revealed by a national website.
The salarysport.com website says he is on a tidy £4,100 a week, ahead of Ben Close on £3,500.
It makes Taylor one of the best paid players in the league, who is contracted to a League Two club rather than players in the league on loan from higher level clubs. (*Figures do not include any transfer window signings)
If the figures are to be believed then the team’s total wage bill is £2,474,160 per year and £47,580 per week.
