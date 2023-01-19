News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers' best paid player is said to be Jon Taylor on £4,100 a week.

Jon Taylor is Doncaster Rovers’ best paid player, according to figures revealed by a national website.

By Stephen Thirkill
19 minutes ago

The salarysport.com website says he is on a tidy £4,100 a week, ahead of Ben Close on £3,500.

It makes Taylor one of the best paid players in the league, who is contracted to a League Two club rather than players in the league on loan from higher level clubs. (*Figures do not include any transfer window signings)

If the figures are to be believed then the team’s total wage bill is £2,474,160 per year and £47,580 per week.

Have your say on wages paid by Rovers on our social media channels.

1. Jon Taylor

Weekly wage: £4,100

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Ben Close

Weekly wage: £3,500

Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Adam Clayton

Weekly wage: £3,500

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. George Miller

Weekly wage: £3,200

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

