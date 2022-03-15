Revealed! How many points the data experts think are needed for League One survival

Ben Jackson is brought down against Gillingham. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

After winning 16 points from the first 26 games, a haul of 13 points from the next 10 games had raised hopes of a relegation escape act.

That optimism has rather evaporated following two poor performances – yet Rovers remain just four points from safety ahead of some key fixtures elsewhere in League One tonight.

So how do the data experts view Rovers’ chances of survival?

Number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight use a highly complex ratings system to predict the outcome of matches in 40 leagues across the world.

They use data such as expected goals (xG) to simulate fixtures and forecast league tables which are updated after every round of games.

Their simulated League One table makes for disappointing reading for Rovers fans though – with Doncaster currently expected to finish second bottom of the table.

According to the data there is now just a 4% chance of Rovers surviving relegation.

Boffins currently think 42 points will be enough to survive the drop but their forecast is for Doncaster to end the season with 36 points.

Gary McSheffrey’s men currently have 29 points to their name with eight games left to play.

Morecambe, Gillingham and Crewe will also be relegated, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projection, with AFC Wimbledon finishing one place above the drop zone, two points clear of danger.

The data currently suggests that Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic are on course for automatic promotion, while MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle are tipped to compete in the play-offs.