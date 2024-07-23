Reunions aplenty as Doncaster Rovers' pre-season goes up a notch with Hull City visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers will see their pre-season go up a few notches tonight when Championship side Hull City visit the Eco-Power Stadium.

The game against the Tigers is the first of back-to-back home games against second tier opposition with Middlesbrough pitching up at DN4 on Saturday.

As for tonight, it has added spice for seeing a number of individuals come up against their former clubs.

And in a few cases, it is a quick reunion. Billy Sharp is the stand-out name in this particular group, with the veteran centre-forward set to come up against the club he spent the second part of last season with.

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Pre Season Friendly; Stamford AFC v Doncaster Rovers; 15/7/2024 7.00pm; The Zeeco Stadium; Howard Roe 07973739229; Doncasters' Billy Sharp

Despite his comments that he enjoyed his time at the MKM Stadium, he has made no secret of his unhappiness at the fact it was the only club in his professional career who he never scored for.

He's already off the mark back in familiar surroundings at Rovers, having notched the only goal of the game in last week's pre-season opener at Stamford.

Another Rovers player set to feature against his old employers is Tom Nixon. He made his loan spell permanent this summer having never made a senior appearance for City.

Rovers chief Grant McCann is also poised for another test against the side he led to the League One title in 2021. He oversaw an impressive EFL Cup win on his old stomping ground last August and will tonight be looking forward to pitting his wits against his old club once more.