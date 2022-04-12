Retro: Eleven of the best Doncaster Rovers matches of the last 20 years

To help alleviate the pain of Rovers’ current predicament, we’ve put together this list to help you remember that it hasn’t always been this bad.
In fact, it’s actually been quite good on occasion!
If you feel like you’re falling out of love with Doncaster Rovers, give this list a read – it may be what you need to reignite your passion.
If you’ve got any favourite games we may have missed out (it was difficult to pick just 11), feel free to tweet us @FreePressRovers.
1. Vs Charlton Athletic (A) - 2018/19 Playoff Semi Final Second Leg
This one had an ending that was difficult to swallow, but what a journey it was to get there! Rovers looked dead and buried after just two minutes, when Charlton made it 3-1 on aggregate. A blockbuster nine minutes later by Tommy Rowe kept Donny alive, before Andy Butler headed home in the 88th minute to take the tie into extra time. Marquis would make it 3-2 with a header - but Rovers' lead was short lived, as Charlton equalised almost immediately. The penalty shootout culminated with the two goal scorers, Rowe and Marquis, failing to score - putting Rovers out of the playoff race. Good while it lasted though, eh?
Photo: Bryn Lennon
2. Vs Southend (A) - 19/20
How often do you see Rovers win by six goals - let alone away on a Tuesday night? Southend were a shambles, to tell the truth, but Donny were feeling particularly spiteful that night. The Seasiders capitulated, picking up two red cards over the course of the game - one of which came in the sixth minute. A great day out for Rovers, who completely humiliated their opposition in a triumphant rout, as it finished 7-1. This won't be the last time we see Southend on the list, either!
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Vs Rotherham (H) - 19/20
It's not often we get one over our rivals - in fact, before this, it had been 12 years since Rovers last recorded a win over the Millers. Rotherham had the upper hand early on, scoring first, before Coppinger struck back and celebrated in front of a less-than-impressed away end. Ben Whiteman sealed the deal with an ice-cool penalty kick, giving Donny the local bragging rights and a modicum of revenge from the previous season.
Photo: Marie Caley
4. Vs Rochdale (H) - 18/19
New Year's Day of 2019 saw a great victory for the Rovers, as they pummeled a pitiful Rochdale side by five goals to nil. Alfie May drew first blood in the opening minute of the game, followed by a scintillating free kick from Ali Crawford a few minutes later. Rochdale could not live with Donny in this game, as they were frequently opened up. It was one of Doncaster Rovers' most dominant displays since the turn of the millennium, with a wide scoreline to match.
Photo: Ross Kinnaird