Retro: Eleven of the best Doncaster Rovers matches of the last 20 years

1. Vs Charlton Athletic (A) - 2018/19 Playoff Semi Final Second Leg

This one had an ending that was difficult to swallow, but what a journey it was to get there! Rovers looked dead and buried after just two minutes, when Charlton made it 3-1 on aggregate. A blockbuster nine minutes later by Tommy Rowe kept Donny alive, before Andy Butler headed home in the 88th minute to take the tie into extra time. Marquis would make it 3-2 with a header - but Rovers' lead was short lived, as Charlton equalised almost immediately. The penalty shootout culminated with the two goal scorers, Rowe and Marquis, failing to score - putting Rovers out of the playoff race. Good while it lasted though, eh?

Photo: Bryn Lennon