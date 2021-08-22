Report and pictures as Rossington Main defeat Armthorpe Welfare in Doncaster derby

Action from Rossington Main v Armthorpe Welfare. Photo: Steve Pennock

In a tight contest, which was at times played in torrential rain and had few clear-cut opportunities, Watson found the net midway through the first period when he peeled off the shoulder of his marker on the edge of the six-yard box to find the target following a corner.

However, the game was overshadowed by a nasty injury sustained by Rossington forward Cameron Barnett when he turned innocuously off the ball and collapsed in pain clutching his knee.

Armthorpe went into the clash on the back of three straight wins and above their local rivals in the NCEL Division One table.

But, having gone behind, they lacked the creativity to breach their counterparts’ backline and force a good opportunity with striker Adam Baskerville often cutting a lonely figure up front.

Matty Hughes had the visitors’ best attempt shortly before the interval with a shot which didn’t trouble home goalkeeper Kian Johnson, while Rossington duo Bailey Conway and Conner Williamson made crucial interceptions on the edge of their own box after the re-start.

If anything Armthorpe were sometimes indebted to goalkeeper Callum Fielding for keeping them in the proceedings.

Having already kept out an effort from the excellent Conway during a passage which saw Watson’s attempt on the rebound cannon back off the post, Fielding pulled off two further good saves to deny both Williamson and Niall Doran either side of the hour mark.

Conway, who was presented with the man of the match award afterwards, went close again in injury time before Rossington were forced to defend a corner right at the death where Armthorpe threw everyone forward, including Fielding, but to no avail.

Rossington move up to fourth in the table courtesy of their win and head to Clipstone in midweek, while Armthorpe will be hoping for three points when they entertain Brigg Town at the Marra Falcons Stadium on Wednesday.

