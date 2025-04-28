Relegated Doncaster Rovers Belles end season with victory

Lindsey Tugby-Andrew is leaving Belles.

​A season to forget ended on a positive note for Doncaster Rovers Belles who beat Huddersfield Town 4-0 on Sunday.

Relegation from FAWNL Division One North had been confirmed a fortnight previously and, barring a totally unexpected reprieve due to a team being unable to compete in the FAWNL next season, it will be tier five football for the first time in their history for Belles in 2025-26.

Belles went ahead through Laila Abadi and her second goal completed Belles’ biggest win of the season.

In between both Arianne Parnham and Hannah McWilliams netted in quick succession straight after the interval for Belles who registered their first win since November when beating champions Middlesbrough.

Sunday’s game marked the last Belles appearance for the dynamic Lindsey Tugby-Andrew whose departure from Belles one short of a century of appearances had been announced prior to the game.

Meanwhile, in contrast to Belles, the season has been hugely successful for Rossington Main.

They clinched the Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Division One title last Tuesday with a 3-0 home win over Millmoor. Phoebe Sneddon (2) and Liv Boundy were on target.

Rossington completed the league and cup double with a 3-1 win over YP Women in Sunday’s final at Kiveton Park. Their Division Two opponents went ahead, but barely had time to celebrate as Lauren Breen levelled within 30 seconds. Breen’s second gave Rossington a 2-1 interval advantage with Sarah Black putting the outcome beyond doubt with a late goal.