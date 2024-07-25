Released Doncaster Rovers man earns unlikely Manchester United audition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The midfielder was a firm favourite at Doncaster Rovers, having made 267 appearances across two separate spells at the club.
He was one of seven players released in the summer after his contract expired. Now, he's landed a plum audition at Premier League giants Manchester United.
The 35-year-old featured last night in what the Manchester Evening News describes as a 'trial' for the vacant player-coach role in their under-21s side, as United's youngsters beat Chester 3-1 in a friendly.
Back in 2021 United created a hybrid role that has seen vastly-experienced players developing youngsters and giving them instructions both off the field and on it, during development matches.
Paul McShane originally held the role before Tom Huddlestone succeeded him. Huddlestone departed this summer meaning United are on the lookout for a replacement.
Rowe, born in Wythenshawe, came through United's academy before going on to make over 600 career appearances for the likes of Rovers, Peterborough and Bristol City.
Following his Rovers departure, manager Grant McCann paid tribute to Rowe.
"I’ve got so much respect for Rowey," he said. "I played with him and I’ve managed him twice now. It’s massive what he’s done at this football club and his personality and character will be sorely missed around the building."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.