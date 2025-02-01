'Recognised it early' - Grant McCann praises Doncaster Rovers players for out-thinking MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann believes his Doncaster Rovers players quickly recognising MK Dons' tactical tweaks was crucial to the win.

Rovers ran out 2-1 victors to seal a fourth straight league win. Joe Ironside opened the scoring before Scott Hogan levelled matters just before the hour mark. Substitute Rob Street then struck a winner for Rovers to trim the gap on leaders Walsall down to seven points.

"We were surprised a little bit by MK Dons' shape," McCann admitted post-match. "I've not seen Scott's (Lindsey, manager) teams in that sort of shape before. They even tried to surprise us in their warm-up. But what was pleasing is how we adapted to it. It didn't take me and Cliff (Byrne, assistant) to scream over to the boys - they recognised it early and we matched them up. We tried to be intense and aggressive in the press and I thought we were.

"I thought it was a really good game and we were excellent on transitions and I thought we looked really threatening going forward. I feel we're getting back to what we're about. We're playing with a lot more composure and momentum is building.

"The boys are feeling good about themselves. Maybe earlier in the season when MK score to make it 1-1, maybe we see the game out as a draw or maybe they even win it. But now there's a belief and a positivity about the group.

"After the first few minutes when we worked out what they were doing, we got to grips with it and got the press right. We put a lot of trust into Jay McGrath and Joseph Olowu to defend two-v-two at the top end of the pitch.

"They did really well. MK got in one or two times but Teddy made a good save. But that's the way we wanted to go about it. We wanted to get after them because we're at home and we wanted to be on the front foot."

Rovers will look to seal a sixth straight win in all competitions when they make the short trip to Chesterfield on Thursday night for a re-arranged game.