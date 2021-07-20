LiveRecap: Wakefield AFC 0 Doncaster Rovers 6: Useful workout as Rovers hit six in latest friendly
Doncaster Rovers netted six to see off ambitious Wakefield AFC in their latest friendly.
Recap the events of the game in our blog service below.
MATCH DETAILS
Goal: Harrison (14), Barlow (38, 55), Close (50), Williams (77), Cresswell (89)
ROVERS: Jones (Bottomley 46); Hasani (Trialist 46), Horton, Anderson (Faulkner 66), Rowe (Blythe 60); Ravenhill (Colkett 66) Greaves (Reed 46), Close (Trialist 66); Harrison (Cresswell 66), Cukur (Trialist 57), Barlow (Williams 66).
9,19pm Full time
And it’s a 6-0 win for Rovers over AFC Wakefield.
Overall, that was a pretty useful exercise for Rovers with a number of senior lads getting an hour of football under their belts, including new signing Tiago Cukur.
There felt to be much more stability and purpose about this game, despite the continued disruption, than the one at Bradford at the weekend.
89 GOAL Rovers
Another trialist gets on the scoresheet as former Derby County youngster Cameron Cresswell fires in from the middle of the box.
Ben Blythe played a fine ball forward which Cresswell stopped and fired into the top corner.
84 Chance
Charlie Colkett curls a free kick on goal from 20 yards, forcing the Wakefield sub keeper into an acrobatic save.
78 Good save
Ben Bottomley bats away a stinging shot from Wakefield’s Ruben Musat.
77 GOAL Rovers
Ed Williams powers in a shot to make it five for Rovers.
Charlie Colkett played a fine pass into one of the trialists who set up Williams to whip his shot in.
66 Raft of changes
Tom Anderson, Ben Close, Shayon Harrison, Liam Ravenhill and Aidan Barlow are off.
Ed Williams, U18 defender Bobby Faulkner and three trialists are on.
60 Off the bar
Trialists cannons a shot off the bar after a cut back from Tommy Rowe.
57 Substitution
Tiago Cukur is off, and replaced by a trialist.
55 GOAL Rovers
And Aidan Barlow slots into the far corner to make it four from Rovers.
Ben Close played a well-weighted pass out to Tommy Rowe, who cut the ball inside to Barlow to pick his spot in the far corner.
50 GOAL Rovers
Ben Close nets with a delightful finish from close range after intricate build-up play.
Louis Reed dinked a ball forward into Aidan Barlow, who moved it on quickly to Close who skipped past a couple of men and applied a deft finish. Excellent footwork.
47 Big Tom's big chance
Tom Anderson races in at the back post to meet a corner and power a header on goal which Wakefield keeper George Bason blocked.
46 Back underway
Wakefield get the second half started
Half time changes
Ben Bottomley has replaced Louis Jones in goal while a trialist is on at right back in place of Lirak Hasani and Louis Reed comes in for AJ Greaves.
8.19pm Half time
That’s the break and Rovers go in with a two goal lead after a decent workout running up the hill at the Millennium Stadium.
Trialists Shayon Harrison and Aidan Barlow netted the goals after decent build-up play for both.
The focus appears to be on getting the patterns in possession correct and there have been a few bright moments of link-up play, particularly and unsurprisingly on the left through Tommy Rowe and Ben Close.
They’ll be a few changes to come in the second half but it is not likely to be all change at the break.
Former Peterborough United midfielder Louis Reed will get some minutes after the break.
And there will be a first appearance at senior level for U18s defender Bobby Faulker.