That’s the break and Rovers go in with a two goal lead after a decent workout running up the hill at the Millennium Stadium.

Trialists Shayon Harrison and Aidan Barlow netted the goals after decent build-up play for both.

The focus appears to be on getting the patterns in possession correct and there have been a few bright moments of link-up play, particularly and unsurprisingly on the left through Tommy Rowe and Ben Close.

They’ll be a few changes to come in the second half but it is not likely to be all change at the break.

Former Peterborough United midfielder Louis Reed will get some minutes after the break.