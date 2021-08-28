RECAP: Rotherham United 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Derby defeat for depleted Rovers

All the technical quality you could wish for, all the neat and tidy footballers capable of picking a pass and controlling the flow of a football game.

But nothing ahead of it to win a football match.

I could have written that this morning and there was nothing on show at the New York this afternoon that suggested anything different.

Rotherham going down to ten men early in the second half presented Rovers with nothing but an opportunity to take the stranglehold on possession and not let it go.

The issue was, Rotherham were more than happy for them to do it, knowing full well Rovers are currently lacking in the creative department.