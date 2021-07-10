LiveRECAP: Rossington Main 0 Doncaster Rovers 4: Comfortable if unspectacular in first friendly
Doncaster Rovers kick off their pre-season programme with a trip to local non-league side Rossington Main – and you can follow the action as it happens.
Join us from Oxford Road as we bring coverage of the first friendly of the Richie Wellens era - and the first time supporters can see Rovers in the flesh for 16 months. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
*
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
Rossington Main 0 Doncaster Rovers 4
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:56
GOALS: Barlow (35, 40, 43), Oteh (66)
ROVERS
First half: Jones; Knoyle, Blythe, Williams, Rowe; Smith, Bostock, Close; Barlow, Bogle, Gardner.
Second half: Jones (Bottomley 64); Seaman, Akinola, John, Flanagan; Greaves, Bailey, Colkett; Thomas (Hasani 56), Oteh, Horton.
Not the greatest, but it shook a few cobwebs off
That wasn’t the most spectacular of performances from a Rovers perspective and, in truth, it was a bit of a slog at times.
But it will have succeeded in shaking off a few cobwebs while giving Rovers the chance to put into practice a few bits and pieces.
No doubt the name of trialist Aidan Barlow will be buzzing around supporters after his first half hat trick.
All over
It’s a 4-0 win for Rovers at Rossington Main, with a hat trick from Aidan Barlow and a Aramide Oteh penalty.
90 Over the bar
AJ Greaves curls narrowly over from 20 yards in the final act of the game.
82 Great effort
A nicely worked free kick from Rovers sees the Charlie Seaman chest the ball down and lash a volley narrowly wide of the near post.
Steady from Rovers
It’s been lots of possession for Rovers so far in this second half for Rovers without the penetration they enjoyed in the first half.
66 GOAL Rovers
After a bizarrely timed drinks break between the awarding of the penalty and the taking of it, Aramide Oteh slams home from the spot to make it four for Rovers.
Substitution
Ben Bottomley replaces Louis Jones in goal as we have a drinks break
PENALTY TO ROVERS
Aramide Oteh is clipped by the Rossington keeper and the referee awards a penalty
56 Substitution
Trialist Nathan Thomas has been forced off through injury with Lirak Hasani coming on.
52 Chance
Trialist Aramide Oteh turns on the corner of the box and powers on goal, powering forward before unleashing a shot which was batted away by the keeper.
46 Back underway
Rovers have made ten changes at half time with only Louis ones remaining on the pitch
Identity of the trialists in the second half
Tunji Akinola, Jon Flanagan, Owen Bailey, Charlie Colkett, Nathan Thomas and Aramide Oteh will all feature as trialists for Rovers in the second half.
Let’s see if they can make as big an impact as Aidan Barlow did in the first 45.
Your second half team
HALF TIME
And it’s 3-0 Rovers at the break courtesy of a hat trick from trialist Aidan Barlow.