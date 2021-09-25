RECAP: Plymouth Argyle 2 Doncaster Rovers 1 - Rovers pay the penalty at Home Park

Home Park. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Rovers travelled to Devon buoyed by back-to-back wins over Morecambe and Manchester City U21s.

But they face a stiff examination against Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth who sit fourth in the early League One standings.

Follow all the action here from 3pm. Keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.

Team news: Tiago Cukur replaces Rodrigo Vilca in the only change from the side that beat Morecambe last weekend.

Plymouth: Cooper, Wilson, Scarr, Galloway (Gillesphey 74), Houghton, Edwards, Camara, Broom, Grant, Jephcott (Agard 88), Hardie (Garrick 80). Subs: Burton, Randell, Law, Shirley.

Rovers: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe, Close, Galbraith, Smith (Barlow 78), Hiwula, Dodoo, Cukur (Vilca 72). Subs: Jones, Olowu, Bostock, Seaman, Gardner.

Referee: Trevor Kettle

Full time: Plymouth Argyle 2 Doncaster Rovers 1

There’s the full time whistle. Rovers have conspired to throw away at least a point here. Two errors of judgement from Knoyle and Dahlberg have cost them dearly. Rovers had the lead - and they had other good chances too - but they’ve been made to pay for their mistakes.

90+8 Rovers have a corner. Dahlberg is up.

GOALS: Hiwula 54, Jephcott 68 pen, Grant 90+2 pen

90+5 Agard almost rubs salt in the wounds but his effort deflects just wide.

90+2 GOAL Plymouth: Former Rovers loanee Conor Grant coolly converts from the spot, sending Dahlberg the wrong way.

90 Penalty Plymouth! Dahlberg drops a routine cross and then brings down Agard. Richie Wellens has been sent off for his protestations.

89 Vilca this time goes close but Cooper makes the save.

87 Knoyle’s cross bounces off Wilson and just wide. Close!

85 Rowe’s teasing cross evades everyone in the Plymouth area.

82 Broom cuts in from the left and unleashes a fine shot but he’s denied by an excellent save from Dahlberg.

78 Rovers substitution: Barlow for Smith.

75 Edwards with a volley from inside the box but he didn’t catch it properly and Dahlberg easily gathers.

72 Rovers substitution: Vilca on for Cukur.

68 GOAL Plymouth: Jephcott converts from the spot but only just! Dahlberg touched it onto the post and it spun over the line.

67 Penalty to Plymouth. Sweeping move from Argyle and Knoyle fouls Broom.

63 Cukur does really well to release Hiwula. His shot beats Cooper but Wilson is backtracking to stop it from going in. Good counter-attacking football from Rovers but that should be 2-0.

54 GOAL Rovers! This time Hiwula makes no mistake. He’s played in and prods a little shot past Cooper, which goes in despite Wilson’s attempts to clear it.

50 Rovers break quickly and a glaring chance presents itself to Hiwula but he places his shot wide with only Cooper to beat.

50 Rovers survive a scare as Camara’s shot deflects off Williams back to Dahlberg.

48 Big chance goes begging for Argyle as Broom heads Grant’s cross wide from point blank range.

46 Back underway here. Rovers kicking towards the travelling fans.

HT 0-0: Rovers will be quite satisfied to go in goalless at the break. They’ve had one or two openings but Dahlberg has been much the busier of the two goalkeepers, making key saves to deny Jephcott and Grant.

45+3 Knoyle flashes an effort from distance just wide.

45 Dahlberg at full length to keep out Grant’s curling effort. Good build-up play from Plymouth.

43 Argyle break but Williams gets back to stop Hardie in his tracks.

41 Rovers’ set piece threat was noticeable against Morecambe but they’ve wasted a few dead ball situations in this first half.

34 Real opening for Dodoo after good work from Smith but his shot is off target.

33 Jephcott’s header easily gathered by Dahlberg.

30 Yellow card. Smith had already had a talking to from Trevor Kettle for getting too close to Houghton, now he’s gone into the book for one foul too many.

27 Huge let-off for Rovers as Jephcott finds himself one-on-one with Dahlberg, tries a little dink but the Swedish goalkeeper is equal to it.

25 Smith is staying very close to Houghton, giving the former Rovers loanee no time on the ball. It’s more 4-2-3-1 from the visitors with Close and Galbraith sitting.

20 At the other end Rowe makes a perfectly timed intervention as Camara threatened to get in on goal.

19 Glancing header from Dodoo but it’s easy for Cooper in the Plymouth goal.

18 Anderson blocks Jephcott’s shot and then Dahlberg saves from Grant. The home side’s best moment so far.

13 Rovers’ midfield trio can be fairly pleased with how they’ve started the game. The front three are yet to really get into this though.

11 Houghton’s tame effort is easily gathered by Dahlberg.

6 First real threat from Argyle as Jephcott sets Broom clear but Anderson deals with his cross.

4 Good start from Rovers. They’re certainly not sitting back like at Wigan, they’re pressing high.

2 Anderson with the header from Close’s corner but it’s off target.