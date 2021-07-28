LiveRecap: Doncaster Rovers 0 Sheffield United 4: Heavy defeat in final home friendly
Doncaster Rovers fell to a heavy defeat in their final home friendly as Championship side Sheffield United showed a ruthless streak in front of goal.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 0 Sheffield United 4
MATCH DETAILS
GOALS: Burke (23), Mousset (35, 45+4), Freeman (82)
Rovers: Jones (Trialist 74); Knoyle (Seaman 75), Williams, Anderson, Rowe; Smith, Reed, Gardner (Fryers 46); Onen (Harrison 7, Williams 62), Bogle (Cukur 46), Hiwula (Barlow 46). Subs: Bottomley, Statham, Horton, Hasani.
United: Ramsdale (Foderingham 46); Baldock (Gordon 68), Egan (Lowe 68), Robinson (Lopata 68), Osborn (Brunt 68); Fleck (Jebbison 68), Norwood (Freeman 68), Berge (Basham 46); Burke, Mousset (Brewster 46), McGoldrick.
8.52pm All over
And it finishes 4-0 to the visitors.
87 Great save
The trialist keeper goes acrobatic to keep out a long range piledriver from Regan Slater with one hand
82 GOAL Blades
Luke Freeman heads in from close range for United.
Zak Brunt cut out a crossfield ball from Louis Reed to Zeki Fryers and surged forward before clipping a ball into the box which Freeman headed home.
74 Substitution
The trialist goalkeeper replaces Louis Jones.
Not 100 per cent sure whether he can be named at this point.
Charlie Seaman has replaced Kyle Knoyle also.
67 Substitution
Cameron John replaces Ro-Shaun Williams
65 Better from Rovers
A couple of decent attacks from Rovers with good quick play as players link up.
First, one-touch passing put Ed Williams in space on the edge of the area but his ball through to Tiago Cukur was a little too heavy.
Shortly after, Matt Smith intercepted a ball 20 yards out, turned and lashed a shot which Wes Foderingham held well.
62 Substitution
Shayon Harrison is replaced by Ed Williams
54 Off the bar
Jack Robinson powered a header onto the bar from a corner for Sheffield United
46 Substitutions for Rovers
Tiago Cukur and Aidan Barlow on on for Rovers in place of Jordy Hiwula and Dan Gardner.
Also entering the fray is another trialist, Zeki Fryers, who replaces Dan Gardner.
Fryers has gone in at left back with Tommy Rowe pushing into midfield.
Fryers played under Wellens at Swindon Town and previously was on the books of Barnsley, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Man Utd.
7.50pm That’s the break
And Rovers trail 3-0 at the break.
It’s been a mixed bag of a half from Rovers, with with some good possession play but also sloppiness, particularly under pressure at the back, which led to all three goals for the visitors.
Ben Close’s absence seems to be keenly felt with the midfield lacking structure and also that cohesion that has been shown in previous matches.
United have shown their quality in key moments, hence the scoreline.
45+5 GOAL Blades
Right on the stroke of half time Lys Mousset bags his second for the Blades.
He went through on goal and finished superbly into the bottom corner.
45 Added time
Four minutes
40 Just not happening
Rovers had enjoyed some decent possession in attack earlier in the half but it’s all breaking down far too easily at the present. Passes into the front players just aren’t finding their target and it’s all very frustrating.
35 GOAL Blades
Lys Mousset fires in from close range to double United’s advantage.
Sander Berge powered to the byline and drilled a low ball across goal. It was turned back into the middle by Ben Osborn with Mousset slamming in.