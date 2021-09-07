RECAP: Doncaster Rovers 0 Rotherham United 6: Derby horror show for Rovers in Papa John's Trophy
Doncaster Rovers suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat in their derby clash with Rotherham United in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Recap the events of the game on our blog service below.
Doncaster Rovers 0 Rotherham United 6
MATCH DETAILS
GOALS: Miller 13, Ladapo 15, Jones o.g. 16, Grigg 49, Hull 67, Mattock 85
ROVERS: Jones; Seaman, Williams, Horton, Rowe; Smith, Bostock, Close; Vilca (Knoyle 63), Dodoo (Gardner 63), Hiwula (Greaves 63). Subs: Ravenhill, Harrison, Kuleya.
MILLERS: Vickers; Mattock, Barlaser, Sadlier (Rathbone 46) Grigg (Gratton 65), Ladapo (Smith 65), Miller, Bola, Odoffin, Edmonds-Green, Hull. Subs: Johansson, Wiles, Lindsay, Ihiekwe.
REF: Ben Speedie (Merseyside)
ATT: 1,765
9.00pm Not anywhere near good enough
This was going to be a step towards the real start of the season for Rovers.
Instead it was another soul destroying evening, delivered with the hardest of gut punches in a 6-0 thumping.
There were bright sparks in the first half but they seem almost inconsequential given how things ultimately panned out.
They were so easy to run through in the second half and offered nothing going the other way.
The league game ten days ago felt like a backward step on the steady progress that had been made in the first few games. It feels like they’re racing backwards after tonight.
8.56pm All over
A 6-0 defeat it is. Terrible
8.54pm Added time
TWO minutes
Both sides down to ten men
Ben Close has limped off for Rovers with Tolaji Bola heading off for the Millers, leaving both sides down to ten men for the remainder of the game.
85. Goal Rotherham
And it’s a sixth for the Millers as Joe Mattock flicks in a header from a corner.
What an awful night
67. Goal Rotherham
It’s a fifth for the visitors - but it’s not entirely clear who scored.
Dan Barlaser curled a corner kick straight in, through a crowd of bodies on the goal line, but the Millers players congratulated youngster Jake Hull more than they did the midfielder.
64. Chance
Freddie Ladapo gets another diving header in but Louis Jones saves well
63. Triple substitution
Kyle Knoyle, AJ Greaves and Dan Gardner head on for Jordy Hiwula, Rodrigo Vilca and Joe Dodoo.
The switches see a change in system to a 3-4-2-1.
Jones
Knoyle, Williams, Horton
Seaman, Bostock, Greaves, Rowe
Smith, Close
Gardner
58. Great save
Louis Jones goes full stretch to pull off a great save from Joe Mattock’s free kick. Mattock went around the wall the narrow way but Jones responded well.