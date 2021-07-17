LiveRecap: Bradford City 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Patched-up Rovers comfortably beaten
Heavily depleted Doncaster Rovers slumped to a 2-0 defeat in their latest friendly with Bradford City.
LIVE: Bradford City 2 Doncaster Rovers 0
MATCH DETAILS
Goals: Eisa (11 pen), Cook (55)
BRADFORD: Hornby; Threlkeld, Kelleher, Canavan, Ridehalgh; Songo’o, Sutton; Crankshaw, Cooke, Eisa; Cook. Subs: O’Donnell, O’Connor, Gilliead, Foulds, Vernam, Angol, Staunton, Cousin-Dawson, Sikora, Scales.
ROVERS
First half: Jones; Bailey, Akinola, Anderson, Rowe; Colkett, Trialist, Close; Williams, Oteh, Barlow.
Second half: Jones (Bottomley 73); Bailey (Trialist 65), Johnson, Trialist, Horton; Colkett (Ravenhill 65), Greaves, Trialist; Trialist, Oteh (Hasani 65), Trialist.
Well, we got through it
The events of this week ensured this game was always going to be one for Rovers to simply get through - and they have done that.
The ravages of the single Covid-19 case ensured Rovers were understandably disjointed for much of the game, where 11 trialists were used.
They struggled for attacking threat throughout and it was clear who the more settled outfit were.
We’ll pick through the positives where we can find them but this is definitely one to put to bed quickly.
All over
And it’s a 2-0 defeat for Rovers at Valley Parade.
89 Decent save
Ben Bottomley gets down to keep out a free kick from Lee Angol
Attendance
There are 1,006 people in here at Valley Parade as Bradford hold a trial event for the return of supporters.
84 Good save
Ben Bottomley palms away a drilled effort from Lee Angol.
77 Another half of patchy stuff from Rovers
Rovers have enjoyed some decent enough passing play during this second half but they have again struggled for real attacking threat so far.
A shot from distance from the unnamed trialist who remains on the pitch from the first half has been their only real effort of note in a toothless period. The attacking trialists who entered the fray at the break have not really made an impression.
75 Close
A ball is drilled in from the right by Oscar Threlkeld. Darnell Johnson goes up to block, under pressure from Paudie O’Connor, and ends up ricocheting off his own man, with the ball flying narrowly wide of the near post.
73 Substitution
Ben Bottomley replaces Louis Jones in goal
Substitutions
Lirak Hasani, Liam Ravenhill and a trialist are coming on for Rovers, replacing Aramide Oteh, Owen Bailey and Charlie Colckett.
Hasani is playing on the right of the front three, Ravenhill has gone to the right of the midfield three with the trialist going in at right back.
55 Goal Bradford
Andy Cook slots in from ten yards, off the post.
Ollie Crankshaw received the ball close to the byline, held his man off and squared for the on-rushing Cook who curled in.
Second half team
And it’s six changes at the break made by Richie Wellens - fewer than we had expected.
Louis Jones, Owen Bailey, Charlie Colkett, Aramide Oteh and the other first half trialist remain on the pitch.
AJ Greaves and Branden Horton are the contracted players that have entered the fray, along with four trialists, including former Leicester City youngster Darnell Johnson.
A mixed bag of a half
Rovers were okay at times in the first half but they’ve lacked real threat throughout.
It is understandable, given the disruption of this week and the fact the front line is comprised of two trialists and a player who has been told to find a new club.
They dominated the ball right up until conceding the goal and have had it in patches since, with the hosts looking a much more coherent side.
There are flashes of positivity, particularly in Tommy Rowe whose attacking intent and positioning has been excellent, with his understanding with Ben Close only growing.
It’s not particularly happened for the trialists on show in the first half, with none particularly standing out or making a big shout for a contract. Aidan Barlow has took up some decent positions but not threatened on the ball too much.
There was a steady performance from the unnamed player in the middle of the park - a fairly experienced operator at League One level.
It’ll be a completely different XI for the second half, which we’ll tell you about shortly.
That’s the break
And Rovers are behind at half time courtesy of Abo Eisa’s 11th minute penalty.
All-change at the break.
37 Great chance
Tommy Rowe just whipped in one of those inviting balls across the six yard line but neither the on-rushing Aidan Barlow or Aramide Oteh could get a touch before it was claimed by Bradford keeper Sam Hornby.