'Really good night' - Doncaster Rovers coach delivers verdict on Grimsby Town win

Rovers' assistant Cliff Byrne (right).

Cliff Byrne believes Doncaster Rovers' fast start against Grimsby Town set the tone for a comfortable night's work.

Rovers won 3-0 at Blundell Park to take a giant step towards the last-32 of the EFL Trophy. Robbie Gotts notched twice in the opening 15 minutes with an own goal late on adding gloss to the scoreline.

"The intent and energy that the boys showed in the opening minutes of the game sort of set the tone and they followed that through for the second half," assistant manager Byrne reflected afterwards.

"It was a really good night for us. We felt there was probably a few more goals in the game but credit to the opposition for that.

Recap: Report on Rovers’ EFL Trophy win over Grimsby "I'm really pleased for Robbie because it's been a bit stop-start in terms of injuries for him but we know when he's up to speed we've got a real talent on our hands. It was two terrific goals tonight from two great balls from Glenn (Middleton) so we're pleased for both of them.

"When we watch the game back tonight we'll see lots of unselfish running too, which is another pleasing aspect."

This win takes Rovers on to six points from two games, with progression from the group stage now all but confirmed. Byrne added: "You feel we've got one foot, if not both feet, in the next round and that was the aim from this evening. That was the target when we set out and that's what the lads delivered."

Rovers return to league action at the weekend, with a trip to Leyton Orient.