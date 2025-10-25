Reading v Doncaster Rovers: 'Hurting' Rovers close ranks as Grant McCann urges players to take more 'risks'

At some point this season, a fraught run of form and results was likely to be a case of when not if for a promoted club like Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That Rovers are currently experiencing it now still constitutes an unexpected development, given the way they flew out of the traps in the first month of the campaign.

Grant McCann's side were in second place after beating Yorkshire rivals Bradford City on September 6. It remains their last league victory and in six League One matches since, they have picked up just one point to fall to 12th, looking down and not up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, McCann and his players and staff are in the business of closing ranks.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (Image: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD)

He said: "Listen, we are all hurting at this moment and feeling the pain of the results not going our way.

"We knew, coming into this season, that there would be a spell where we haven't quite got to where we need to get to and it's obviously happening to us now.

"What we have to do now is stick together and understand what we are and get back to delivering what we certainly know we can do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For McCann, that means being bolder and taking a few more risks.

Doncaster Rovers' Harry Clifton is challenged by Bradford City's Ibou Touray in last month's Yorkshire derby.

"We know we are a good team and when we are at it, we can perform against anyone in this division,” he added.

"It's really just getting the players to believe in themselves again and taking those risks that we like them to take and playing with that freedom."

Harry Clifton returned to team training on Thursday, although the game may come too early for him, alongside Jamie Sterry and Tom Nixon.

George Broadbent has a more realistic chance of returning after training all week.